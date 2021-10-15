RT George Desmond Tambala is now Lilongwe Catholic Archbishop

VATICAN-(MaraviPost)-The Catholic head his holiness Pope Francis has appointed appointed Right Reverend George Desmond Tambala as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe in Malawi.

His Excellency, Archbishop Gianfranco Gallone, Apostolic Nuncio to Malawi and Zambia made the announcement on October 15, 2021 that Pope Francis has appointed Tambala as Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe at Vatican City, Rome, Italy with immediate effect.

Catholic church’s Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Secretary General Fr. Dr Henry Saindi confirmed Tambala appointment.

“Until the Most Reverend George Desmond Tambala takes canonical possession of the Archdiocese of Lilongwe, he will continue exercising the pastoral office of the Apostolic Administrator of Zomba Diocese.

“We have every reason to rejoice and congratulate the Archbishop-elect as through his appointment we witness yet another indication of divine providence and the pastoral care of Jesus Christ the Good Shepherd,” says Fr Saindi.

Who is the Rt. Rev. Bishop George Desmond Tambala (OCD)?

Rt. Rev. Bishop George Desmond Tambala was born in Zomba on 11 November 1968.

From 1983 to 1987 he attended secondary education at the Child Jesus Nankhunda Minor Seminary in Zomba and later attended the Inter-Congregational Seminary (ICS) of Philosophy in Balaka district.

In 1996 he entered the Novitiate in the Discalced Carmelites Order and made his first religious profession on 31 July 1991. After his theological studies at Tangaza College in Nairobi, Kenya. He was ordained priest on 13 April 1996 at Chiphaso Parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

He completed the specialization courses at Teresa-St John of Avila International Centre, and in 2000 he obtained a licentiate in theology at the Faculty of Northern Spain.

Bishop Tambala has held the following positions: Parochial Vicar in Kapiri-Archdiocese of Lilongwe (1996-2002); Postulants Master in Balaka and teacher of Spirituality (2000-2002); Provincial Delegate Superior in the mission of the Province of San Joaquin of Navarre in Malawi (2002-2008); Superior of the House of Spirituality of Nyungwe-Blantyre.From 2009 until now, he is Definitor General in Charge of Africa and Madagascar and the Order of Discalced Carmelites.

The Holy Father Pope Francis during the feast of Saint Teresa of Avila at noontime in the Vatican City announced the appointment of Reverend Father George Desmund Tambala as the new Bishop for Zomba Diocese.

He speaks: English, Chichewa, Yao, Swahili, Italian, Spanish and French.