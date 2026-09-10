“Chisale must be fired as deputy minister and apologise over threatening remarks”-UTM demands

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-UTM party has demanded a public apology from Deputy Minister of Homeland Security Norman Chisale following remarks he allegedly made at a political rally in Ntcheu, where he warned the opposition party to “be careful.”

UTM Secretary General Williet Kalonga described the remarks as regrettable and inappropriate, particularly coming from a government official entrusted with matters of national security and the protection of all citizens.

Kalonga argued that government officials should promote peace, tolerance and national unity rather than make statements that could be perceived as threatening opposition supporters or deepening political tensions.

He therefore said Chisale should publicly apologise for the remarks and warned that failure to do so should prompt President Arthur Peter Mutharika to consider removing him from his ministerial position.

Kalonga further suggested that Chisale would be better placed serving as a Director of Youth within his political party than occupying a government position where his statements, according to UTM, risk polarising the country.

He also alleged that this was not the first occasion on which Chisale had made remarks that could potentially inflame political tensions or incite unrest among members of the public.

UTM Member of Parliament Dr Mathews Mtumbuka echoed the concerns, insisting that “the era of intimidation is over.”

Mtumbuka said Malawi has entered a new political phase in which parties should compete through ideas, policies and programmes capable of improving the lives of Malawians not through threats, intimidation or inflammatory rhetoric.

The UTM has therefore called for restraint and responsible political conduct, particularly from those holding public office, saying Malawi’s democratic space must remain one where political differences are settled through dialogue, ideas and the ballot box rather than intimidation.

UTM says it now expects Chisale to apologise publicly or face calls for his removal from government.