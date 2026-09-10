Mnangagwa declares-“Zimbabwe owns Victoria Falls not Zambia”

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reignited debate over ownership of Victoria Falls, declaring that the landmark belongs to Zimbabwe because it faces the Zimbabwean side.

Speaking at the official opening of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Masvingo on Wednesday, Mnangagwa used the event to promote Zimbabwe’s tourism sector and highlight domestic attractions.

In an effort to illustrate his point, the President drew an unusual comparison involving opposition lawmaker Joana Mamombe.

He said beauty is appreciated from the front, adding that “no man can propose to her from behind.”

He then applied the same logic to Victoria Falls, arguing that since the falls face Zimbabwe, they should be recognized as Zimbabwean.

Addressing the crowd in Shona, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe has many sites worth promoting: “Muno mu Zimbabwe tine nzvimbo dzakawanda dzekuti tikwanise kutaura pamusoro padzo” — “Here in Zimbabwe we have many places that we can talk about.”

He also acknowledged the long-standing view that the waterfall is shared, noting: “vamwe vanoti inogovana Zimbabwe ne Zambia, bodo” — “some people say it is shared between Zimbabwe and Zambia but that’s not it.”

Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya or “The Smoke That Thunders,” is one of the world’s largest waterfalls. It straddles the Zambezi River, which forms the international boundary between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Under international practice and UNESCO World Heritage designation, the falls are jointly managed by both countries.

Each side offers tourists different vantage points of the 1.7km-wide cascade, making it a key economic asset for both Harare and Lusaka.

The President’s comments come as both nations continue to market the falls as a joint tourism destination ahead of peak travel season.

According to analysts, best view of the Victoria Falls, the world wonder is from the Zimbabwean side as opposed to the Zambian side. They say Zambia beats Zimbabwe in terms of proximity and not view point.

But Zambian politician Joseph Kalimbwe says Zimbabwe has outdone Zambia in terms of publicizing the Victoria Falls to the world.

“Our friends, Zimbabwe have put a Hot Air Ballon across the Victoria Falls. I will say again, as Zambians, when it comes to advertising the Vic Falls, Zimbabweans have outdone us.

“In almost every part of the world, the falls is largely known to be in Zimbabwe because the Zimbabweans heavily advertise it.

“When you leave OR Tambo International or leave Bole in Addis, you find Vic Falls adverts asking passengers to visit falls in Zim. Its a result of years of private and government advertising and they have earned it, you can deny it however we wish as Zambians, but the Zimbabweans have done it better and it didn’t start today, its been like that for years.

“They beat us plain and square. Congratulations to the Zimbabwean Ministry of Tourism and their leadership for efforts they always put in advertising the Victoria Falls,” he says.