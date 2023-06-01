Mnangagwa tours Malawi Parliament, Kamuzu Mausoleum

By Susan Hara

LILONNGWE-(MANA)-Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is in Malawi on a three day state visit, on Thursday morning toured the Parliament of Malawi building and the Kamuzu Mausoleum.

Vice President Saulos Chilima accompanied Mnangagwa on the tour of the two premises.

The Zimbabwean leader planted a tree within the parliament premises.Mnangagwa arrived in the country on Wednesday through Kamuzu Intentional Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe.

He was welcomed by the Malawi leader, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera.

From KIA, President Mnangagwa proceeded to the Civic Offices at City Centre in Lilongwe where he was granted the freedom of the city by the Mayor of Lilongwe City, Richard Banda.

He was later in the evening hosted to a state banquet at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Presidents Mnangagwa and Chakwera are expected to hold bilateral talks, visit the Lilongwe Auction Floors, visit Tropical Cyclone Freedy affected areas, among other engagements.

President Mnangagwa is expected to return to Zimbabwe on Friday through Chileka International Airport (KIA).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

