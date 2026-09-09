Zambian Govt accused of “Cooking up witnesses” to nail Mundubile, Zulu on treason

LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Zambian government is “cooking up witnesses” against opposition leaders Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu in a treason case, this is according to a source citing reports emerging from Mukobeko Maximum Prison.

Given Mutinta, an Associate Professor at the Department of Media and Communication Studies at Nelson Mandela University says three ex-commandos previously charged alongside Mundubile and others in the alleged militia case were transferred from Mukobeko to Mwembeshi Correctional Facility without the knowledge of their lawyers or families were they will be (persuaded or forced) to turn into state witnesses against the two opposition leaders.

Posting on his social media handle, Mutinta said the former soldiers, all retired after more than 20 years of service and now running a security firm, are identified as WO1 (Rtd) Jackson Mutyoka, WO1 (Rtd) Bernard Chewe, and WO1 (Rtd) Brasil Soko.

He said according to the sources, the transfer is part of an attempt to pressure the men into testifying against Mundubile and Zulu, in order to support claims of a militia linked to the opposition.

He added that the move comes after previous investigations reportedly failed to find evidence of such a militia.

Mundubile, Zulu and 16 others are facing one count of treason in connection with the alleged plot.

According to his post, the alleged witness pressure has intensified calls for the release of the accused.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur, Gino Romero, recently denounced the charges as fabricated and demanded their immediate release, saying their continued imprisonment is unacceptable.

Pressure has also been mounting from the international community and investors over the case, with rights groups arguing that due process is being undermined.

Prison authorities and government officials had not commented on the transfers or the allegations by press time.

Mundubile and Zulu were moved to Mukobeko Maximum Security Prison recently, a day after being formally charged.

Their legal team has previously accused authorities of denying them access to their clients.

In a related development, officers from the Police and the Drug Enforcement Commission carried out an operation on Wednesday at the Lusaka offices of KMG Chisanga Advocates and Notaries, the law firm owned by George Chisanga.

Chisanga is jointly charged with Mundubile, Zulu and 15 others in connection with an alleged treason plot.

He remains in custody at Mukobeko Maximum Prison as the case proceeds.

According to Norman Siwila of Mulungushi Chambers, who is representing the firm, the officers identified themselves as law enforcement agents and stated that their purpose was to seize property from the premises.

Siwila said the officers did not specify what property they were targeting. Following discussions with the firm’s legal representatives, the operation was later called off.

“The officers visited the firm’s offices, introduced themselves as law enforcement agents and indicated that their mission was to seize property,” Siwila confirmed. “After engagement with us, we were informed that the operation had been withdrawn.”