LUSANDA NAMED SPOTIFY EQUAL AFRICA AMBASSADOR THIS MONTH, RELEASES “LUNCHBOX” THIS FRIDAY

Johannesburg, South Africa — South African singer/songwriter Lusanda has been named Spotify’s EQUAL Africa Ambassador of the Month, an honour that arrives alongside the release of her new single “Lunchbox,” out this Friday, September 11.



“Lunchbox” closes out “By The Time I Wake Up”, a three-track body of work, opening with “Progress” and continuing with the new fan-favorite title track.



“I want people to feel something when they hear my voice,” says Lusanda. “I write from things I’ve actually been through, and if my music helps someone feel a little less alone, or helps them heal from something that’s the whole point for me.”

The EQUAL Ambassador of the Month recognition carries particular significance for Lusanda, whose relationship with the programme dates back to some of the most pivotal moments in her young career. EQUAL support was instrumental in her first major headline show in Johannesburg and in the recording of her Spotify Singles session.

“EQUAL is the reason I got to play my first major show here in Johannesburg,” Lusanda shares. “Being part of a programme that actually puts its resources behind women artists has meant everything.”



Lusanda’s rise has been marked by a string of milestone collaborations, including “By The Time I Wake Up” – written together with producer Anoop D’Souza (Tems, Summer Walker, Syd, Asake) in South Africa after connecting in Ghana – as well as recent and upcoming features alongside Nasty C & Tellaman, Clxrity, and Dwson.



Fans can catch Lusanda at an intimate Track by Track listening session at &Friends/Mamakashaka in Braamfontein on September 17, where she’ll take the audience through the full maxi in her own words with special added surprises along the way.



“Lunchbox” and the full maxi single are available on all streaming platforms from Friday, 11 September 2026.