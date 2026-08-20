Malawi First, Politics Later: Vote Ireen Navicha now

By Rick Dzida

Malawians, wake up! Our national pride is on the line at the Miss World 2026 stage in Vietnam.

For weeks, we have bickered, complained, and pointed fingers. Yes, we know the story. Ireen Navicha was selected instead of the reigning Miss Malawi, Thandie Chisi.

Yes, we know the heavy speculation that nepotism played a role because Ireen is the daughter of Cabinet Minister Mary Navicha.

But let us be brutally clear: the time for local gossip is over! Right now, Ireen Navicha is the one carrying the red, black, and green Malawian flag on the global stage. She is representing us. If she fails, Malawi fails.

All of our internal political fights and controversies with the local beauty contest organisers can be dealt with at home later! Right now, our only job is to unite and fight for our country. Let us look at the facts before you dismiss her.

Ireen is not just a minister’s daughter; she has proven her dedication to our people through real, life-changing humanitarian work.

Through her foundation, she has actively rescued over 400 Malawian girls from the traps of early marriage and teenage pregnancies, sending them back to school and providing them with essential sanitary pads and learning materials.

She has put her passion into deep community campaigns to demand equal education for young mothers.

Contrast this to Thandie Chisi’s community engagements, which have focused primarily on a small tailoring program in urban Lilongwe.

While fashion skills are fine, Ireen is fighting on the frontlines of our country’s biggest crisis: keeping vulnerable rural girl-children in school!

The battle is fierce, and we are losing ground. At this very moment, Ireen is holding the position 2 spot right under the representative from Eritrea in the Africa category with a very wide margin. We are being outvoted.

Stop the social media hate and use your power where it actually matters.

Follow this exact guide to cast your vote right now and push her to the top:

Step 1: Open the Portal: Click directly on the Official Miss World Voting Portal link to access the verified Eventista 1VOTE system.

Step 2: Sign In: Look at the top right corner of the page, click Login/Sign Up, and quickly log in using your existing Google or Facebook account.

Step 3: Choose Africa: Scroll down to the Voting Categories section on the homepage and select AFRICA – ROUND 1.

Step 4: Locate Ireen: Scroll through the list or use the search bar to type “Malawi” to instantly bring up Ireen Navicha.

Step 5: Cast Your Vote: Click the VOTE button right next to her name. You can use your free daily allowances or buy paid voting bundles via PayPal or card to multiply her points instantly.

In conclusion, every single point counts toward pulling her ahead of Eritrea. Do not wait until the last minute. Stand up for Malawi, follow these steps, and vote today!