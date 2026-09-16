Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs dies at 84

Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Veteran Nigerian actor and film executive Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Jacobs’ death was announced on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, in an Instagram post by his son, Olusoji Jacobs, on his account, @mrjacobs_jnr.

“It is with gratitude to God for a life well lived and fought, that we announce the passing of our dear husband, father, grandfather and uncle. The Lion of Lufodo,” the family stated.

The statement identified the veteran actor as Oludotun Baiyewun Jacobs (MFR) and gave his dates of birth and death as July 11, 1942 – September 16, 2026.

The family also appealed to bloggers and social media influencers to respect its privacy at the time.

“We call on all bloggers and social media influencers to respect our family’s privacy at this time,” it added.

Jacobs had a career spanning British television, international cinema, Nigerian theatre and Nollywood.

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before beginning his professional acting career in Britain, where he appeared in television productions including The Goodies, Till Death Us Do Part, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, The Tomorrow People and The Professionals.

He also featured in international films including The Dogs of War, Pirates and Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend before returning to Nigeria, where he established himself as one of the country’s leading actors in theatre and film.

Over the course of his career, Jacobs received several honours, including the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2007.

He was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011 and received the Industry Merit Award at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2016 MAA Awards.

His death comes two months after his wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, publicly celebrated his 84th birthday on July 11, describing him as “THE LION OF LUFODO.”

Silva later thanked Nigerians for their messages, prayers and goodwill towards the actor.

Jacobs’ death also comes after years of false reports about his demise.

In June 2024, the Actors Guild of Nigeria and his family separately dismissed reports that the actor had died. His son subsequently shared a video of Jacobs in response to the reports.

The family did not disclose the cause of death.

Source: https://thewhistler.ng/