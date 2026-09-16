Fresh Chilima’s plane crash inquiry: “They shot me three times while running for my life”-witness Ephraim Duma

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-An eyewitness in the Fresh Chikangawa plane crash inquiry that killed former vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others, Ephraim Duma on Tuesday, September 16, 2026 told the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee he was shot three times alongside with two people while running for his life.

Duma also revealed that soldiers opened fire as community members attempted to approach the wreckage of the plane on June 10, 2024.

Facing the committee, Duma said he witnessed the crash while travelling through the Viphya Plantation after visiting Ekwendeni in Mzimba to buy a motorcycle.

He told the committee that he and other community members followed the aircraft after noticing that former vice president Chilima was calling for a help while standing on plane’s door.

Duma claimed that, shortly before the plane crashed, he saw Chilima at the aircraft’s door apparently trying to jump out, but appearing to be pulled back inside.

He said after the aircraft hit the ground, some men in military uniform emerged from the wreckage and chased people who had gone towards the crash site.

According to Duma, the men fired shots to drive the community members away.

He further claimed that he was shot three times in the back but that the bullets did not penetrate his body, which he attributed to spiritual protection.

Duma’s testimony also comes after Minister of Justice Charles Mhango urged the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee to revisit reports of gunshots allegedly heard around the crash site.

Mhango said the Commission of Inquiry did not adequately investigate witness accounts concerning possible gunfire, arguing that the matter was dismissed without a conclusive assessment of the claims.

The minister also questioned the presence of six unidentified people at the crash site before the arrival of first responders, saying their identity, role and timing required further scrutiny.

Mhango has additionally called for investigations into the death of former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara, as well as corruption allegations previously levelled against the late Chilima and the Malawi Defence Force’s role in the matter.

He said some information requested from the military during earlier inquiries had been withheld on security grounds.

Despite intimidating and provocative questions from committee members particularly opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Joshua Malango, Saviel Kafwafwa, Jivason Kadzipatike, Duwa remained composed, unmoved, consistent and responded any question.

After the incident Duwa, told the committee that he was found himself in a sack of bag with another dead person on June 11, 2024 at around 3am.

“When I woke up, I saw a tower that helped me to trace where the main road was where I boarded a truck towards Kasungu. When I reached home, I explained the ordeal to my uncle and late mother, they advised me to relocate thats when I found myself in South Africa.

“I came back from South Africa two months ago, When I was in South Africa, I didnt know that there was first Chikangawa plane crash inquiry until my return home. I was encouraged by uncle and friend to face the committee for this fresh inquiry hence my appearance today”, submits Duma.

According to Duma, he once taught at a number of secondary school in Lilongwe while doing business on motorbike at Senti-Area 18, in the city.

Meanwhile, Duma’s testimony has received with mixed reaction from the general public saying “This is a breakthrough in the inquiry” while others accused the witness as liar arguing that the plane should not fly at the high of Two metres to the ground against German FBU report.