Michelle Obama turns heads at Céline Dion’s Paris comeback concert

PARIS-(MaraviPost)-Former US First Lady Michelle Obama joined a star-studded audience in Paris for Céline Dion’s highly anticipated return to the concert stage, drawing attention not only for the emotional significance of the performance but also for her striking fashion choice.

Vogue reported that Obama attended Dion’s September 12 concert wearing a slate-gray maxi dress from Diotima, the New York-based fashion label founded by Jamaican-born designer Rachel Scott.

The look featured a sculpted drop-waist design, a curved neckline and deep navy velvet detailing, complemented by a matching clutch and pumps.

Dion’s Paris performance marked her first full concert in more than six years after stepping away from touring following her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome.

The occasion attracted a high-profile audience that included Oprah Winfrey, Shania Twain and designer Haider Ackermann.

Obama’s appearance also underscored her continuing support for Black designers. Scott’s Diotima label draws heavily on Jamaican craft traditions, including hand crochet produced by artisans in Jamaica, while combining those elements with contemporary tailoring and modern silhouettes.

The Paris appearance forms part of a particularly visible period for Obama’s fashion choices. Days earlier, she attended the US Open in New York wearing a red, white and navy Chanel dress, before choosing a more restrained Ferragamo ensemble for events marking the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Her latest appearance demonstrated how Obama continues to use fashion as a form of personal expression, combining international style with support for designers whose work reflects Black cultural heritage and distinctive creative identities.