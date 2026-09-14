Celine Dion returns to stage in Paris after six-year hiatus

PARIS-(MaraviPost)-Canadian music icon Céline Dion has made her long-awaited return to the stage in Paris, performing before a live audience on Saturday after a six-year absence caused by health problems.

The BBC reported that Dion’s comeback performance in the French capital marked her return to live music after years away from the stage as she dealt with serious health challenges.

Dion’s return is a significant moment in a career that has made her one of the most recognised voices in international pop music. Known for her powerful vocals and emotional performances, the Canadian singer has built a global following over several decades.

Her absence from live performances followed health problems that affected her ability to sing and perform. During that period, Dion placed her career on hold while focusing on her health, leaving millions of fans waiting for her return.

Saturday’s appearance in Paris brought that long wait to an end. The performance gave fans the opportunity to see the award-winning singer back in front of a live audience and performing after one of the most challenging periods of her career.

Dion’s comeback has also resonated because of the personal struggle behind it. Her return to the stage represents not only a musical milestone but also a public demonstration of her determination to resume an important part of her life after years of health-related difficulties.

For her international audience, the Paris performance carries the significance of seeing a familiar global star reclaim the stage after a prolonged absence.

Céline Dion’s return therefore stands as a major moment in her career — six years after health problems forced her away from live performance, she is once again before an audience, bringing her celebrated voice back to the stage.