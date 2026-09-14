2026/27 CAF Champions League: Simba roar past Nomads

….Simba 6-1 Wanderers

By Edwin Mbewe

DAR ES SALAAM-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers FC’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign came to a painful end on Sunday, September 13, 2026 after the Malawian giants were thrashed 6-1 by Tanzanian giants Simba SC at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The result saw the Nomads bow out 7-1 on aggregate, having lost the first leg 1-0 at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe last week.

The match, which was followed by MaraviPost on AZAM TV, saw Simba produce a dominant attacking display from the opening whistle as the hosts quickly took control of the contest.

Simba opened the scoring in the sixth minute through Zambian midfielder Clatous Chama, who capitalised on pressure from the home side to put the Tanzanian giants 1-0 ahead.

The hosts continued to dictate the game and doubled their advantage in the 27th minute when Senegalese forward Libasse Gueye finished a well-worked move to make it 2-0.

Wanderers’ problems deepened seven minutes later when Chama struck again in the 34th minute, completing his brace and giving Simba a commanding 3-0 lead.

The Nomads, however, found a lifeline shortly before half-time.

Referee Ruth Nandaiz Bilembi awarded Wanderers a penalty after a foul inside the Simba penalty area in Clement Nyondo and Isaac Kaliati stepped up to convert from the spot in the 44th minute, reducing the deficit to 3-1 at the break.

Wanderers needed a strong second-half response, but Simba quickly extinguished any hopes of a comeback.

Gueye scored his second of the afternoon in the 69th minute to restore Simba’s three-goal advantage and make it 4-1.

The Tanzanian side continued to exploit gaps in the Wanderers defence, with Keletso Makgalwa adding a fifth in the 88th minute.

There was still time for further punishment. Morice Abraham completed the rout deep into stoppage time, scoring Simba’s sixth in the 90+4th minute to seal a comprehensive 6-1 victory.

Wanderers bow out 7-1 on aggregate

The defeat means Wanderers exit the CAF Champions League at the preliminary stage after losing both legs to Simba, who advance with a 7-1 aggregate victory.

The heavy defeat also brings back painful memories of the Nomads’ 2018 continental campaign, when they suffered a 6-1 aggregate defeat to AS Vita Club after losing 4-0 away before falling 2-1 at home.

Wanderers also endured disappointment in the 2025/26 CAF Confederation Cup, where they were eliminated by Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy after the two sides finished 1-1 on aggregate. Galaxy eventually won 7-6 on post-match penalties.

Simba’s continental experience tells

Simba’s experience on the continental stage was evident as the Tanzanian giants combined attacking quality with composure to dismantle the Malawian champions.

Chama and Gueye were particularly influential, scoring two goals each as Simba marched into the next round of the Champions League qualifiers.

For Wanderers, the result marks another difficult chapter in their recent continental history and leaves the Malawian giants with plenty to reflect on as they turn their attention back to domestic football as they face Blue Eagles FC in the FDH Bank Premiership.