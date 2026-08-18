Wanderers Manager Mpinganjira rules out new signings

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Wanderers head coach Bob Mpinganjira says the club has no plans to sign additional players ahead of its CAF Champions League campaign, which begins next month.

Speaking to the MaraviPost Sports Desk, Mpinganjira said he believes the current squad has enough quality to help the team compete effectively in the CAF Champions League and other competitions this season.

Mighty Wanderers will represent Malawi in the 2026/27 CAF Champions League and are expected to face Tanzanian giants Simba SC in the preliminary round.

The first leg is scheduled for between September 4 and 6 at Bingu National Stadium, while the return leg will take place in Tanzania between September 14 and 16.

Mpinganjira was speaking after Wanderers’ 2-0 victory over Kamuzu Barracks in the FDH Bank Premiership at Civo Stadium, Mpinganjira said he was confident the players currently in his squad could produce positive results in the continental competition.

He added that the team has quality players in all departments and is now concentrating on preparations for the Champions League campaign.

Wanderers competed in the CAF Confederation Cup last year but were eliminated in the preliminary stage by Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy.

Simba SC, meanwhile, featured in the CAF Champions League last season but failed to progress from the group stage.

However, sports analyst Ibrahim Phiri believes Wanderers should strengthen their squad with several new players to improve their chances of competing on the continental stage.

Phiri said African club competitions are highly competitive and warned that facing Simba SC would be a major challenge because the Tanzanian side is one of the strongest teams in the region.