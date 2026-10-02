Meet Benin’s football player Adnan Aziz, seeks national duty return

Adnan Aziz, the European experience of a player who continues to knock on the Guépards’ door.

At 24, Adnan Aziz possesses a characteristic that is increasingly important in modern football: experience gained in different environments.

Born in Djougou, Benin, the player has built his career between Africa and Europe and has experienced four distinct footballing realities.

Now, with a new stage of his career ahead of him, the Benin national team naturally appears on the horizon.

European football is not learned only in the biggest leagues. It is also learned in dressing rooms where you have to earn your place, in training sessions where every opportunity matters, and in leagues where consistency can be just as important as talent.

It is within this context that Adnan Aziz’s journey should be understood. At 24, the player has already accumulated experiences that have allowed him to discover different football cultures and different competitive demands.

Aziz’s career has one clear characteristic: he has rarely remained in the same environment for long.

After his early experiences with Tchemabi FC, Pro Cittiglio and Soleil FC, the opportunity to play abroad emerged. FK Králův Dvůr in the Czech Republic opened the doors to European football for him.

France followed, where the player found an important period of continuity. With Angers MFC, he made 64 official appearances; with Olympique Saumur, he added 28.

Later, Italy became part of his journey, first through Licata Calcio and then ASD Juvenilia Roseto, where he reached 48 official appearances.

The result is a career built through different environments. For a player who left Benin at a young age, this dimension cannot be separated from the sporting side.

And in every new environment, Aziz had to quickly find a way to respond to the demands.

It is a type of learning that does not appear on a statistics sheet, but it stays with any footballer who builds a career away from the country where he was born.

An obstacle that was not part of the plan. There were also moments when football forced him to stop.

A knee problem temporarily interrupted his activity and led the player to face a period of recovery.

It was one of those moments when a career stops being about matches and starts being about stages of recovery.

The injury became part of the experience he has accumulated. The next step could be international. This is where the question of the national team arises.

Adnan Aziz already knows the international environment. He represented Benin at U-20 and U-23 level, making three appearances in friendly matches at the latter level.

The senior national team is now the next objective. And there is a reason why this ambition is gaining momentum at this stage.

The experience gained in Europe has given him exposure to different ways of working and different competitive environments. That experience could become an important tool in the next phase of his career. But the door to the national team opens through the present.

Adnan Aziz left Djougou, but he never left behind his connection to the place where he began. The national team represents precisely that connection.

Wearing the Guépards shirt would mean turning an international journey into direct representation of his country of origin.

After years of building his career in Europe, the player now seeks to bring together two realities that have always been part of his story: the experience gained abroad and the roots that remain in Benin.

The next answer will be given on the pitch. At 24, Adnan Aziz is at an age where experience begins to meet competitive maturity.

His journey has already given him different challenges. Now, the present will define the next chapter. The ambition has been identified.

The Benin senior national team is the objective.