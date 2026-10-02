“He shared with me his great plans for Africa”-Mnangagwa mourns Chivayo

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-President Emmerson Mnangagwa says the nation has been left “numbed and in deep shock and grief” following the death of businessman Wicknell Chivayo, his wife Lucy Muteke, two crew members and a security aide in a helicopter crash in rural Marondera on September 30.

In a condolence message dated 1 October 2026, Mnangagwa described the Chivayos as “consummately philanthropic” and said their generosity ran into millions of dollars and transformed lives across politics, religion, public service, culture and sport.

“The sudden and unexpected tragic passing on of Mr and Mrs Chivayo, two crew members and a security aide in a helicopter crash yesterday afternoon left our Nation, my family, and me personally numbed and in deep shock and grief,” Mnangagwa said.

“We are all shattered by this unexpected, sudden demise of so young a family and officers for whom so much promise held.”

The President said Chivayo embodied the Second Republic’s ethos of indigenous enterprise tempered with a human face, and that he had raised the Zimbabwean flag high through his pursuit of engagement and re-engagement.

“I am personally aware of numerous plans he had for our Nation and our people, principally the less privileged ones and our war veterans, whose social condition he diligently worked to ameliorate,” Mnangagwa said. “He shared with me some of these grand plans only this last Tuesday after our Cabinet meeting, just a day before his tragic end.”

Mnangagwa noted that the couple died on their way back from Gandami in rural Chikomba, where they were building modern family and community structures — a project he said was in line with government’s rural development policy through investments, industrialization and transformation.

Chivayo, 43, founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe, was a controversial but high-profile figure known for lavish donations of luxury vehicles and cash to ZANU-PF supporters, musicians, football clubs, and church leaders.

His death in the helicopter crash at Kudenga Farm has triggered a wave of tributes from beneficiaries and political allies.

“On behalf of our Nation, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Chivayo Family, and to the families of all those lost in yesterday’s tragic crash,” Mnangagwa said.

“As they go through the motions of this consuming tragedy, may the bereaved families find solace and comfort in the great and distinguished work and service which the dear departed rendered to our Nation, and for which they will continue to be remembered and emulated. May their dear souls be rested eternally.”

FULL STATEMENT BELOW:

ZIMBABWE PRESS RELEASE

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT, DR E.D. MNANGAGWA, FOLLOWING A FATAL HELICOPTER CRASH IN RURAL MARONDERA, HARARE, 1ST OCTOBER, 2026.

The sudden and unexpected tragic passing on of Mr and Mrs Chivayo, two crew members and a security aide in a helicopter crash yesterday afternoon left our Nation, my family, and me personally numbed and in deep shock and grief. We are all shattered by this unexpected, sudden demise of so young a family and officers for whom so much promise held. Consummately philanthropic, the Chivayo Family touched so many lives in our Nation through its countless acts of charity and generosity which ran into millions of dollars, and which motivated and transformed countless lives. Its generous hand cut across sectors and reached many individuals: in politics, religion, public service, culture, sport and many different professions. The late Wicknell Chivayo had a grand vision for his family, for our country, for the Southern African subregion and for our African continent, in pursuit of which he, in his own way, deepened our programme of engagement and re-engagement, thus raising the Zimbabwean flag high. Indeed, he embodied the Second Republic’s ethos of indigenous enterprise tempered with a human face, an admirable legacy which is sure to inspire a generation. I am personally aware of numerous plans he had for our Nation and our people, principally the less privileged ones and our war veterans, whose social condition he diligently worked to ameliorate. He shared with me some of these grand plans only this last Tuesday after our Cabinet meeting, just a day before his tragic end. Tellingly, the Chivayos lost their lives on their way back from Gandami in rural Chikomba where they were putting up modern family and community structures, all in line with our policy on rural development through investments, industrialization, development and transformation. His vision thus dovetailed with, and located itself within our broad national goals.

On behalf of our Nation, my Family and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Chivayo Family, and to the families of all those lost in yesterday’s tragic crash. We mourn with and stand by them in this hour of deep, inconsolable grief and pain. As they go through the motions of this consuming tragedy, may the bereaved families find solace and comfort in the great and distinguished work and service which the dear departed rendered to our Nation, and for which they will continue to be remembered and emulated.

May their dear souls be rested eternally.

ED MNANGAGWA

PRESIDENT.

01/10/26