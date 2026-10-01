2025 tweet prophecy on Zimbabwe billionaire Wicknell Chivayo “will die in plane crash” goes viral

By Ascah Mwango

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-A post made on X more than a year ago predicting the death of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo in a plane crash has resurfaced online following his death in a helicopter accident.

The post was published on May 8, 2025, by a woman identified as Susan. In the message, she predicted that Chivayo would die in a plane crash and urged people to save the post.

The post received renewed attention after Chivayo died in a helicopter crash in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, September 30, 2026.

“He knows it’s the truth, and the truth hurts. Wicknell will die in a plane crash very soon. Save this post,” a post by Susan on X.

What the 2025 post said

In the post, Susan wrote that Chivayo would die in a plane crash “very soon” and asked her followers to save the message.

The post remained online and later resurfaced after news of the businessman’s death emerged.

Susan Mutami tweet post on Chivayo plan crash prophecy

The old message has since been widely shared because of its reference to an aircraft crash and the fact that it was published about 16 months before Chivayo’s death.

The post itself does not provide evidence explaining how the prediction was made, and there is no verified information showing that the writer had prior knowledge of the crash.

Chivayo, 43, died after a private helicopter carrying six people crashed in the Marondera Rural area of Zimbabwe at about 5 pm on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed that six people were aboard the aircraft. Government officials later said there were no survivors.

Chivayo’s family spokesperson, Herbert Chivayo, confirmed that the businessman and his wife, Lucy Muteke, were among those killed in the crash.

The helicopter came down in the Marondera district, southeast of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare. Emergency teams were sent to the scene as authorities began working to establish the identities of the victims.

Police said the crash resulted in a fire and that efforts were being made to identify those who died.

Cause of crash remains unknown

Authorities have not yet established what caused the helicopter to crash.

The initial police statement confirmed the time and location of the accident and the number of people aboard but did not give a cause.

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana later confirmed that there were no survivors. Investigations are expected to establish what happened before the aircraft went down.

The deaths of Chivayo and his wife were subsequently confirmed by the family as authorities continued with the investigation.

Chivayo’s final days

Chivayo remained active in business shortly before his death.

He was the founder of Intratrek Zimbabwe, a company involved in energy and infrastructure projects. One of its best-known projects was the 100-megawatt Gwanda Solar Power Project.

In September 2026, Intratrek was preparing to resume work on the long-delayed project after receiving a formal notice to proceed. The project had been stalled for years because of disputes surrounding its implementation.

Chivayo was also known for his lavish lifestyle, luxury vehicles, philanthropy and public interactions with prominent political and business figures across Africa.