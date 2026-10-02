Water Mission Malawi excites Chief Kalolo’s Mkoko communities with safe water facility

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-There was jubilation on Wednesday among locals including women and learners at Mkoko Trading Center, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kalolo in the rural Lilongwe following Water Mission Malawi’s commissioning of reticulated solar powered safe water system.

The facility system is expected to reach out 6,079 people in the area including Mkoko Primary School with safe water.

Water Mission Malawi Director Nixon Mastano Sinyiza emphasized the need for communities to make proper use of the facility for easy access of safe water.

Sinyiza told The Maravi Post during the official opening of the facility that with storage capacity of 20,000 litres, communities’ sanitation and hygiene will be improved.

“With the system design, communities are also allowed to apply for home connections usage.

“We want communities to have easy access to portable water for sanitation and hygiene improvement”, says Sinyiza.

Chief Kalolo representative therefore lauded Water Mission Malawi for timely support saying communities were struggling to access safe water for years.

The representative assured the Mission to make proper use of the facility.

Water Mission (Malawi) has used about US$268, 874.9 (MK470.8 million) for the project sourced from “Generous Partners” from the USA through Water Mission Headquarters in Charleston, USA.

The project has been implemented in collaboration with Mkoko Community and Lilongwe District Council.

Water Mission exists with the sole purpose of providing sustainable access to safe and portable water to communities in need by installing water treatment systems and basic distribution networks.