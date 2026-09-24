Carbon, water and grid investment move to the centre of Africa’s business resilience agenda

A new series of VUKA Group webinars will bring industry experts together to examine these challenges and the practical decisions organisations need to make

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, September 24, 2026/ – Commercial and industrial businesses, utilities and investors across Africa are being forced to confront three increasingly connected challenges: credible decarbonisation, water security and the infrastructure required to support reliable power systems.

A new series of VUKA Group webinars will bring industry experts together to examine these challenges and the practical decisions organisations need to make.



Commercial and industrial compliance in the spotlight

On 29 September 2026 at 13:00 SAST, Carbon, compliance and credible energy claims: What C&I customers must get right will explore how commercial and industrial energy users can align renewable energy procurement with carbon accounting standards and evolving reporting obligations.

The discussion will examine the evidence required to substantiate renewable electricity claims, the role of Renewable Energy Certificates in Scope 2 reporting, the implications of mechanisms such as the EU Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and how organisations can reduce greenwashing risk while strengthening emissions reporting.



Speakers include Sanelisiwe Mdlalose, Hulamin; Hendrick Raedani, City of Ekurhuleni; and Duane Newman, EY.

Register for the carbon compliance webinar: https://apo-opa.co/4AtqRKf

These issues will continue at the C&I Energy + Storage Summit Johannesburg, 28–29 October 2026 at The Maslow Hotel, Sandton, where energy procurement, carbon taxes, renewable integration, storage, market reform and industrial resilience form part of the programme.

Find out more about the Summit: https://apo-opa.co/4xMkZsR



Strategy for African water resilience



Water resilience takes centre stage on 30 September 2026 at 14:00 SAST with From water risk to water resilience: How South Africa’s water-intensive industries are securing their future.

The webinar will examine how businesses are responding to ageing infrastructure, supply uncertainty, rising costs and sustainability pressures by improving efficiency, diversifying water sources and investing in reuse, recycling and smarter water management.



The webinar line-up includes Benoit Le Roy, South African Water Chamber NPC; Nsuku Chankira, Thungela; Molatelo Motau, Heineken Beverages; Marilyn Maduka, Credew Limited; and Philindile Mahlangu from Magalies Water as moderator.

Register for the water resilience webinar: https://apo-opa.co/4z0aJyx

The conversation continues at Water Security Africa Johannesburg, co-located with the C&I Energy + Storage Summit, where industrial water independence, infrastructure finance, digital water systems, reuse and business continuity will be explored across two days.

Read more here: https://apo-opa.co/4yfjlBj

Towards Africa’s scalable energy transition



Looking to the infrastructure enabling Africa’s energy transition, Scaling transmission infrastructure: Innovative financing models for emerging markets takes place on 14 October 2026 at 14:00 SAST, moderated by Tshegofatso Neeuwfan, Global Energy Alliance.

Using the Mozambique Temane Transmission Project and insights from Belgian transmission system operator Elia, the webinar will explore bankable project structures, risk allocation and investor engagement that can help move major transmission projects from planning to delivery.

Register for the transmission infrastructure webinar: https://apo-opa.co/4ycMnkS

Transmission investment, project delivery and financing will remain central to Enlit Africa, 11–13 May 2027 at the CTICC in Cape Town, bringing Africa’s power, energy and water sectors together around supply security, investment and infrastructure development.

Join the Enlit Africa 2027 programme waiting list: www.Enlit-Africa.com





Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.