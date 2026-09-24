Melania Trump allows CNN, ban others for White House media ban coverage

NEW YORK-(MaraviPost)-US First Lady Melania Trump has allowed reporters from CNN and Politico to cover her United Nations General Assembly event in New York, despite President Donald Trump’s decision to bar the same outlets, along with MS NOW, from the White House.

CNN reported that Melania Trump’s office approved press credentials for CNN and Politico for a Tuesday event focused on her “Fostering the Future Together” initiative, which promotes children’s well-being through education and technology.

CNN’s credential was approved on September 20, one day after the White House restrictions took effect.

The decision came as CNN, MS NOW and Politico challenged the White House restrictions in federal court, arguing that the selective denial of access violates constitutional protections for freedom of the press.

The Trump administration has defended the restrictions, arguing that access to the White House is a privilege rather than a constitutional right.

The dispute moved into court on Wednesday, September 23, with the administration arguing that national-security considerations support its position, while the news organisations are seeking an order restoring their White House access.

The outlets have argued that the restrictions are linked to their coverage of the president.

At her UN event, Melania Trump also called for a cautious approach to artificial intelligence, urging governments and technology companies to put children at the centre of AI development and ensure they are taught how to use the technology responsibly.

Her remarks came hours after President Trump addressed the UN and opposed calls for greater international regulation of AI.

Her “Fostering the Future Together” initiative has expanded to 57 participating countries, with further activities planned around international gatherings, including the G20 summit in Miami and an ASEAN conference in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the media dispute has extended beyond the three affected organisations.

Major television networks suspended participation in the White House television pool after CNN was excluded from presidential coverage.

The affected outlets continued covering Trump’s UN activities using credentials issued by the United Nations.