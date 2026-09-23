Pope Leo XIV calls for AI to defend human dignity, build peace

VATICAN CITY-(MaraviPost)-Pope Leo XIV has called for artificial intelligence to be developed and deployed as a force for peace, human dignity and solidarity, warning that technological progress must be guided by wisdom and charity in a world increasingly marked by conflict and division.

The message, reported by Vatican News, was delivered at the opening of the AI4Peace Global Biennial Symposium and International Conference at the Pontifical Lateran University in Rome, where researchers and experts are examining how artificial intelligence can contribute to conflict prevention, peacebuilding, human rights and global governance.

In his message to participants, Pope Leo said technological innovation should remain firmly centred on the common good and should strengthen the bonds that unite humanity rather than deepen existing divisions.

The Pope stressed that artificial intelligence cannot be considered solely through a technical lens, arguing that its development requires an ethical vision rooted in wisdom, charity and respect for every person’s dignity.

He also referred to his encyclical Magnifica humanitas, saying Christian values can provide a compass for navigating the rapidly changing digital era and ensuring technology remains directed towards the service of humanity.

Pope Leo urged participants to explore how AI can promote dialogue, reconciliation and solidarity between peoples, transforming technological advances into practical instruments for peace.

The AI4Peace conference brings together international experts and researchers to examine both the opportunities and risks presented by artificial intelligence, particularly its potential role in preventing conflicts, protecting human rights and strengthening systems of global governance.

The Pope concluded by expressing hope that the discussions would produce lasting results and contribute to a renewed commitment to ensuring that technological innovation serves the common good and helps build a more peaceful human family.