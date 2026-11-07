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Man City make unwanted premier league history

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Shaffie A Mtambo

NOTTINGHAM -(MaraviPost)-Manchester City have made unwanted Premier League history after becoming the first team in the competition’s history to win their opening seven matches before suffering three consecutive defeats.

The latest setback came on Saturday, November 7, 2026, when Manchester City lost 3-1 to Nottingham Forest in a Premier League encounter broadcast live on SuperSport TV.

The defeat extended City’s losing run to three league matches, marking a dramatic decline after their impressive start to the 2026/27 campaign.

Enzo Maresca’s men had opened the season with seven consecutive victories, raising hopes of another strong challenge for the Premier League title.

However, their impressive run has now been followed by defeats against Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest.

Against Nottingham Forest, City failed to recover after falling behind, eventually suffering a 3-1 defeat that further complicated their title ambitions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal continued their impressive campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Hull City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, with Martin Ødegaard scoring the winning goal.

The victory takes Arsenal to 27 points from 10 matches, opening a six-point gap over second-placed Manchester City, who remain on 21 points after 10 games.

In other Saturday fixtures, Leeds United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, while Fulham and Newcastle United settled for a 1-1 draw.

The results leave Manchester City under pressure to rediscover their winning form as Arsenal strengthen their position at the top of the Premier League table.

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Shaffie A Mtambo

Shaffie A Mtambo is a professional journalist with a proven track record in reporting and storytelling. He has previously worked with Zaamtv Online,Chimbota Online Radio and 247 Malawi News, showcasing his expertise in delivering timely and accurate news to the public.

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