Aston Villa end Man City unbeaten run in 2026/27 English Premier League

BIRMINGHAM-(MaraviPost)-Manchester City have suffered their first defeat of the 2026/27 English Premier League season after losing 2-1 to Aston Villa on Saturday, at Villa Park Stadium in England despite remaining top of the table on goal difference.

The match, which was broadcast on SuperSport and followed by MaraviPost Sports Desk, saw Aston Villa claim all three points through a brace from Nicolas Jackson.

Jackson opened the scoring in the sixth minute before Erling Haaland equalised for Manchester City in the 52nd minute.

However, Jackson struck again in the 60th minute to secure a 2-1 victory for Villa.

Despite the defeat, Manchester City remain top of the Premier League standings with 21 points from eight games, holding a goal difference of plus 11.

Defending champions Arsenal are second with the same 21 points from eight matches but have a goal difference of plus eight, leaving them behind City despite being level on points.

Meanwhile, Chelsea suffered a disappointing 2-0 home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, with the result leaving them fourth in the standings with 13 points from eight games.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders conceded an own goal in the 77th minute before Cole Palmer was sent off in the 80th minute. Tottenham took advantage of their numerical superiority, with Mathys Tel scoring in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

The win lifted Tottenham to 12th place with nine points from eight matches, providing a boost after a challenging start to their league campaign.

Arsenal also strengthened their title challenge with a 2-0 victory over Everton.

Arsenal level points with Man City

The Gunners secured the win through goals from Ezri Konsa in the seventh minute and Gabriel in the 68th minute.

In another fixture, Fulham claimed a narrow 1-0 victory over Coventry City to collect maximum points.