Ebola claims second life in Kenya

NAIROBI-(Maravi Post)-Kenya has recorded its second Ebola-related death after a 65-year-old woman died while in quarantine, intensifying efforts to contain the country’s first reported outbreak of the disease.

According to BBC News, citing Kenya’s Ministry of Health, the woman was a close relative of the country’s first Ebola victim and died while in quarantine, bringing the death toll to two as seven other patients continued receiving treatment.

The Ministry of Health said the patients were being treated at two isolation facilities as authorities worked to prevent further infections.

Health officials maintained that all identified cases belonged to a single cluster, with no evidence of wider community transmission at the time of the announcement.

The latest victim reportedly developed symptoms on October 13 while under quarantine, highlighting the importance of monitoring people who have been exposed to the virus.

Kenya’s first fatality occurred on October 5 after a man who became ill in September received treatment at several hospitals in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) before travelling to Nairobi, where he later died.

Those receiving treatment included three other relatives of the first victim, three healthcare workers and a hospital cleaner.

The outbreak has prompted heightened concern across East Africa, with neighbouring countries strengthening surveillance as health authorities seek to prevent the virus from crossing borders.

Kenya has introduced enhanced screening for travellers arriving from DR Congo and nine other countries considered at elevated risk: Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, Angola, Zambia, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Central African Republic.

Travellers from the listed countries must complete a digital health surveillance form before boarding their flights and present a QR code to port health officials upon arrival.

Authorities have also tightened public health screening for aircraft arriving from the listed countries and urged residents to report suspected infections promptly and seek medical attention.

The International Rescue Committee has warned that Kenya remains vulnerable to additional imported cases, particularly given the scale of infections reported in DR Congo.

The outbreak has also raised regional concerns following Nigeria’s confirmation of an Ebola case that health officials said appeared genetically linked to a strain previously identified in Kenya.

Nigeria’s Health Minister, Professor Ali Pate, said investigators had found no evidence that the Kenyan patient had travelled to Nigeria, although further testing was continuing.

Authorities were examining whether the first confirmed patients in the two countries had crossed paths while travelling through Uganda’s Entebbe airport earlier in October.

Uganda has also introduced additional preventive measures, including restrictions on transit through its territory for people travelling from DR Congo.

Ebola is a severe viral disease that can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and, in serious cases, organ failure and bleeding.

The virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials.

The Bundibugyo species identified in this outbreak is relatively rare, and there is no approved vaccine or specific treatment for that species, although clinical trials are under way.

With cross-border movement continuing to pose a public health challenge, Kenya’s response will depend on rapid identification of infections, effective isolation, contact tracing and cooperation with neighbouring countries.

For now, health officials’ assessment that the cases remain within one cluster offers some reassurance, but the second death underscores the need for vigilance as authorities work to prevent further transmission.