Twenty contacts of Kenya’s first Ebola case released from quarantine

Geneva, Switzerland, 28 October 2026- /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Today 20 contacts associated with Kenya’s first imported case of Bundibugyo virus disease were released from quarantine and reunited with their families after completing the mandatory 21-day monitoring period.

A total of 98 contacts now remain in quarantine. The contacts discharged today remained asymptomatic during quarantine. They underwent standard protocols, including a final health assessment, counselling on post-discharge precautions and follow-up where required before being released.

“We ask communities to welcome them home warmly,” said Dr Patrick Amoth, Director General for Health in Kenya. “Having completed 21 days without symptoms, they pose no risk of infection to anyone.”

Following confirmation of the first Ebola case on 6 October 2026, the Ministry of Health conducted robust contact tracing of anyone who may have been exposed. By 22 October, all contacts were traced, both in Kenya and internationally, and placed in quarantine.

As of 26 October 2026, eight contacts had developed symptoms and were confirmed positive for Ebola through laboratory testing. All eight cases were already in quarantine at the time and were immediately transferred to the country’s Ebola treatment centre in Nairobi. In total, Kenya has reported nine confirmed cases and two deaths. All nine cases are part of one connected group and there is no evidence that the virus has spread to the community.

World Health Organization (WHO) continues to support health authorities in Kenya on all aspects of the response, including response coordination, disease surveillance, contact tracing, laboratory testing, case management, infection prevention and control, health screening at points of entry and risk communication and community engagement.

“People who complete quarantine have helped protect their families, their communities and the whole country,” said Dr Neema Rusibamayila Kimambo, WHO Representative to Kenya. “WHO commends the Ministry of Health, the Kenya National Public Health Institute, national and county health teams for their work in responding quickly to every new case.”

While there is no licensed vaccine or specific treatment for Bundibugyo virus disease, detecting cases early and providing supportive care improves chances of recovery. WHO advises against travel restrictions and recommends evidence-based public health measures, including entry and exit screening at points of entry, surveillance and contact tracing.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of World Health Organisation.

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