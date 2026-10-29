Obama launches fiery attack on Trump in Georgia midterm push

By Burnett Munthali

MORROW — (Maravi Post) — Former United States President Barack Obama has intensified the Democratic Party’s campaign ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, launching a sharp attack on President Donald Trump while rallying support for Senator Jon Ossoff and gubernatorial candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Reports by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Georgia Recorder indicate that Obama addressed a packed Arena at Southlake on Wednesday, October 28, urging voters to back Democratic candidates as the campaigns entered their final stretch.

Obama presented the election as a crucial opportunity for Americans to challenge the direction of the Trump administration, calling on supporters to mobilise voters and reject what he portrayed as poor leadership and misplaced priorities.

The former president also mocked Trump’s reaction to a joke Obama had made about Saddam Hussein opening a Cheesecake Factory, using the episode to question the seriousness of the current administration.

The rally brought together supporters of Ossoff, who is facing Republican candidate Mike Collins, and Bottoms, who is challenging Republican gubernatorial nominee Rick Jackson.

Ossoff used the campaign event to criticise the administration’s economic record, arguing that rising living costs and financial pressure on households should be central concerns for voters heading into the election.

Bottoms, meanwhile, highlighted issues including access to healthcare, public education and the cost of living, presenting her campaign as an alternative to Republican policies in Georgia.

The Georgia contests have attracted national attention as Democrats and Republicans seek to demonstrate political strength ahead of the midterms.

With Trump also campaigning for Republican candidates, the results are expected to offer an important measure of voter sentiment towards his administration and the wider political climate.