Youthful Chrispine Jere takes over Malawi’s Mzimba Chindi Chieftaincy

MZIMBA-(MaraviPost)-Twenty-year-old Chrispine Jere has succeeded his late father, Ntabeni Jere, as Inkosi Chindi in Mzimba District, following the traditional leader’s death last week.

Ntabeni Jere was buried on Wednesday at Euthini after dying in India, where he had travelled for cancer treatment.

Chrispine, the deceased chief’s eldest son, has assumed the traditional leadership position in accordance with Ngoni succession customs, under which the firstborn son succeeds his father.

Despite his new responsibilities as a traditional leader, Chrispine is still pursuing his education. He is currently in Form Four and is expected to sit for the Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

His succession comes at a time when he is balancing his traditional leadership responsibilities with the completion of his secondary education.

At the broader traditional leadership level, Inkosi ya Makosi M’mbelwa V oversees the affairs of the Ngoni community in Mzimba District.