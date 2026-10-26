Zimbabwean woman commits suicide over fake pregnancy, miscarriage claims

MUTARE-(MaraviPost)-A newly married woman from eastern Zimbabwe has died in a suspected suicide after her marriage collapsed over accusations that she faked a pregnancy and miscarriage.

Mildred, whose full name is being withheld pending family notification, married Carlton Nyahunzvi, who is based in the United Kingdom, in July.

According to accounts shared with H Metro, the couple never lived together after the wedding.

The marriage reportedly deteriorated after Nyahunzvi accused his wife of falsifying documents relating to a pregnancy and later a miscarriage.

Mildred had been staying at her husband’s family home in Murehwa, where she told friends she felt humiliated and isolated as the dispute intensified.

She said pressure was mounting from both families, including discussions over compensation money allegedly demanded from her family.

Shortly before her death, she left an audio message in Shona expressing despair.

In the recording, she says she wants to leave so that her family can find peace from the problem she feels she brought into their lives, and that they should not have to pay the money being demanded by the Nyahunzvi family.

She says she does not want to be buried at her rural home, that no one should be given her belongings except what her mother chooses to keep, and that her heart is wounded and she has been deeply hurt.

Her body was discovered in Mutare by a municipal employee. Police believe she ingested a poisonous substance. Investigations are ongoing.

The case has sparked discussion in Zimbabwe about family mediation pressures on newly married women and the handling of marital disputes when one spouse lives abroad.