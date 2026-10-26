Jamaican dancehall superstar Beenie Man seeks forgiveness

By Burnett Munthali

KINGSTON (Maravi Post) — Jamaican dancehall superstar Beenie Man has apologised to the people of Trinidad and Tobago after sparking a fresh cultural controversy over remarks suggesting that Jamaica began celebrating carnival before the twin-island nation, reigniting debate about the history and cultural significance of one of the Caribbean’s most celebrated festivals.

The controversy emerged earlier this week during an interview on New York-based radio station Hot 97, where the artiste, widely known as the Girls Dem Sugar, appeared to suggest that Jamaica pioneered carnival celebrations before Trinidad and Tobago, attributing the origins of the festivities to the late Jamaican music pioneer Byron Lee.

According to the Jamaica Observer, his comments attracted criticism across social media, with several Trinidadians challenging his account and arguing that it overlooked the historical roots of their country’s carnival, which developed through centuries of cultural transformation and resistance during and after the period of slavery.

Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago is deeply connected to the island’s history, particularly the traditions developed by enslaved Africans and their descendants, whose cultural expressions evolved into a major annual celebration featuring elaborate costumes, calypso, soca music, steelpan performances and street processions.

By contrast, Jamaica’s modern national carnival celebrations began gaining prominence in the early 1990s, with Byron Lee playing an important role in developing and popularising the event through music, performances and public celebrations, although carnival traditions across the Caribbean have varied histories and influences.

Facing mounting criticism, Beenie Man took to social media on Saturday to apologise, acknowledging that he had confused Byron Lee’s contribution to Jamaica’s carnival with the wider historical origins of the festival and accepting that his comments had caused offence among Trinidadians.

In his apology, the artiste expressed respect for Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural heritage and stressed that he had not intended to disrespect the country or its people, seeking to calm tensions by recognising that its carnival possesses a distinct and rich history deserving of acknowledgement.

The latest incident recalls another controversy in February 2025, when Beenie Man apologised to Trinidadians following remarks about doubles, a popular street food made with curried chickpeas and fried flatbread, during an appearance on the American podcast Drink Champs, highlighting the sensitivities surrounding cultural identity and national traditions across the Caribbean.