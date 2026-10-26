Latin America nods to Lula’s fourth-term win

BRASÍLIA-(MaraviPost)-Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has received congratulations from political leaders across the Americas after defeating opposition candidate Flávio Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential runoff, securing an unprecedented fourth term in office.

According to the Associated Press (AP), left-leaning leaders were among the first to celebrate Lula’s victory, reflecting his longstanding influence in Latin American politics and his return to power in 2023 after previously governing Brazil from 2003 to 2010.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum hailed the outcome as a victory for democracy and the Brazilian people, while Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel described it as a historic result that would sustain Brazil’s pursuit of peace, sovereignty and social justice.

Former Argentine President Cristina Kirchner also congratulated Lula, praising his ability to mobilise voters, while Chilean President José Antonio Kast emphasised opportunities to strengthen economic cooperation and combat organised crime.

Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa said countries in the region shared common challenges and could benefit from closer cooperation, while Peruvian President Keiko Fujimori highlighted the importance of strengthening diplomatic ties, regional integration and sustainable development in the Amazon.

Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz also welcomed the prospect of stronger relations between neighbouring countries, while United States Senator Bernie Sanders praised Lula for standing up for Brazilian workers and democracy.

The international reactions underscore Lula’s continued prominence in regional politics, with his new term expected to shape discussions on economic cooperation, social policy, regional integration and relations with the United States.