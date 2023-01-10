Bolsonaro in Florida hospital

FLORIDA-(MaraviPost)-Brazil’s ex-president Jair Bolsonaro has been hospitalized with abdominal pain in the US a day after the former far-right leader’s supporters invaded the seat of power in Brasilia.

Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife to the former head of state of Brazil disclosed in a statement adding that Bolsonaro had been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando, Florida and he’s currently under observation.

The former president has been experiencing abdominal discomfort after he was stabbed in 2018 on a campaign trail for the presidency which led to gut blockages.

He was also previously admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in January 2022 because of a blockage found in his intestines.

The 67-year-old has undergone six surgeries since the stabbing, perpetrated by an attacker who was found mentally unfit to stand trial.

He left Brazil for the United States about 10 days ago and he refused to take part in the handover of power to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last week and he reportedly has been staging mini rallies with his supporters in the US, Daily Mail reported.

He has since been staying at the Orlando home of Brazilian former mixed martial arts champion Jose Aldo, a stone’s throw from Disney World.

Bolsonaro is currently facing a variety of investigations at home for his time in the presidential office and he disclosed plans to stay in the United States for at least a month – and maybe up to three before returning back home.

