Borussia Dortmund striker Sebastien Haller said Monday that he remains optimistic about playing in his team’s first competitive match as early as Jan. 22, as he recovers from testicular cancer.

Speaking from the German team’s winter training center in Marbella, Spain, Haller said he was doing his best to be fit for the home game against Augsburg while saying he would listen to the advice of Dortmund’s medical staff.

“It’s something that I’ve had in my mind since the first day. Just looking forward to playing in front of the yellow wall, playing in the stadium, because I had no chance to do it when I arrived. And this was the target, the goal I gave to myself to come back, and I’m just looking forward to that moment” said Sebastien Haller.

The Ivorian striker, who played for Eintracht Frankfurt, West Ham and Ajax Amsterdam, was diagnosed with the disease during a training camp in mid-July, a few days after signing for BVB. His teammates are also hoping to see him feature at any game.

He has not played a game for Borussia since his arrival this summer. His last game was on May 15 against Vitesse Arnhem in the final game of the 2021-22 Eredivisie season

Haller, who trained solo as much as medically possible during his recovery period, said the experience “wasn’t easy.” “You realize now that all the hard work over the last six months was worth it,” he added.

Haller could be on the bench for Dortmund’s friendly against Fortuna Düsseldorf scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in the Spanish seaside town.

Dortmund resume their league campaign against Augsburg on 22nd January and face Chelsea in the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie on 15th February.

Source: Africanews

