Rapper Nicki Minaj drumming up for Trump

WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Rapper Nicki Minaj has sparked fresh controversy after publicly declaring her unwavering support for United States President Donald Trump during the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C.

A USA TODAY report by entertainment journalist Taylor Ardrey, published through Yahoo News, details Minaj’s growing political alignment with Trump and the criticism she has faced from fans over her support for the Republican president. <Cite refs={[“turn418044news1″,”turn418044news8”]}/>

Addressing the summit on January 28, 2026, Minaj described herself as Trump’s “No. 1 fan” and insisted that criticism of her political stance would only strengthen her commitment to supporting him.

The rapper also defended Trump against allegations of bullying and smear campaigns, arguing that the negative attention directed at the president would not weaken the support he receives from his loyal followers.

Trump returned the praise by calling Minaj the “greatest female rapper of all time” and acknowledging her involvement in the Trump Accounts initiative, a programme designed to provide financial investment accounts for eligible children.

However, her public embrace of Trump has triggered criticism from sections of her fan base, with some questioning how her political support aligns with their own views and threatening to boycott her music.

Minaj’s political stance marks a significant development in her public profile, as the internationally recognised performer increasingly moves beyond entertainment into the polarising arena of American politics.

The controversy also highlights the growing influence of celebrity endorsements in political debate, where public figures can attract new supporters while risking alienation among audiences who disagree with their political choices.