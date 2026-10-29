Nicki Minaj poised for White House Press Secretary?

WASHINGTON-(Maravi Post)-Grammy-nominated rapper Nicki Minaj has unexpectedly emerged as a talking point in the search for the next White House press secretary after a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration suggested that she could take over the high-profile communications role.

Speculation intensified after White House Communications Director Steven Cheung shared a video of Minaj aboard Air Force One, accompanied by a caption suggesting that the rapper could become the administration’s next press secretary.

The post followed the departure of Katie Zacharia, who had reportedly held the position for only a few days.

Minaj travelled with Trump to Michigan over the weekend, where she appeared alongside the president at a rally supporting Republican candidates ahead of the November midterm elections.

Her appearance attracted additional attention after Trump made remarks about her physical appearance, prompting widespread online discussion.

The suggestion that Minaj could enter the White House press briefing room gained momentum after Cheung’s social media post circulated widely.

However, the remark has not resulted in an official appointment, and the White House has not confirmed that the rapper has been selected to replace Zacharia.

The development has generated a mixture of amusement, scepticism and questions about Minaj’s suitability for the position.

Some social media users welcomed the idea sarcastically, describing it as “comedy gold” and urging Trump to proceed, while others questioned whether the rapper met the requirements for such a prominent government role.

One recurring question among online commentators concerns Minaj’s citizenship. The rapper was born in Trinidad and Tobago before moving to the United States as a child, but the reactions circulating online do not establish her current citizenship status. Her eligibility should therefore not be determined solely from social media comments.

The White House press secretary is responsible for communicating presidential policies, answering journalists’ questions, conducting media briefings and explaining the administration’s position on domestic and international developments.

The role requires the ability to address sustained questioning on complex political, economic and diplomatic issues.

For now, Minaj’s possible appointment remains speculation rather than a confirmed personnel decision.

Whether the episode develops into a serious discussion about the administration’s next spokesperson or remains an internet talking point.

This demonstrates how celebrity involvement in American politics can rapidly generate attention far beyond the campaign trail.