MAIIC urges Mega Farmers to deliver maize by Nov 22

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) has called on Mega Farms beneficiaries with outstanding loans to deliver maize stocks to designated depots by November 22 this year.

This is part of MAIIC’s efforts to recover funds extended under the agricultural financing programme.

According to MAIIC Managing Director Taz Chaponda, the exercise is important for safeguarding public resources and ensuring the maize served its intended purpose of supporting national food security.

“This maize belongs to the Government of Malawi and is intended to support food security. We urge all affected beneficiaries to honour their loan repayment obligations by delivering their stocks within the stipulated period and to comply with the recovery arrangements to avoid possible legal action,” he said.

A notice, issued jointly by MAIIC and the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, has directed affected farmers to deliver their stocks to designated depots operated by the Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (ADMARC), the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) and the Agricultural Commodity Exchange for Africa (ACE).

Under the notice, beneficiaries who fail to deliver the required maize or meet their repayment obligations may be referred to debt collectors or face court proceedings to recover outstanding amounts, including applicable interest and costs recoverable under their loan agreements and the law.

The Mega Farms programme was established to support large-scale agricultural production through financing for farmers.

MAIIC has urged beneficiaries who require clarification on their outstanding loan balances or delivery arrangements to contact the corporation directly.

Recently, the High Court of Malawi Commercial Division discharged an injunction 48 mega farmers obtained on behalf of 800 others barring MAIIC from recovering overdue loans.

High Court Judge Justice Trouble Kalua in his judgement delivered in Lilongwe on 28 August 2026 cleared the way for MAIIC to resume recovery of public funds the mega farmers obtained under the government’s Mega Farm initiative.