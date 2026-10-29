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Witchcraft Rumors and Persecution: A Case for Critical Thinking and Philosophy for Children in Malawi

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Leo Igwe

By Leo Igwe

The recent incident of witchcraft accusation in Malawi underscores the danger of superstitions but also the imperative of fostering critical thinking and philosophical inquiry in schools. This instance of allegation involved pupils who accused their teacher of practicing ‘witchcraft’ at Mpamba Primary School in Nkhata Bay. Local media sources stated that pupils linked the teacher to “a blood-stained fork allegedly dancing in a toilet and a coffin containing two children allegedly seen rolling around inside a school pit latrine “.  The rumour stirred up a mob that attacked and burnt down the teacher’s house. Some suspects are in police custody. Authorities found no evidence to support the accusation and ordered the school closed. Education officers asked the parents and traditional rulers to compensate the teacher before the school could resume activities. 

A closure of the school may be a stop gap measure, a temporary solution. It could be effective in the short term in curbing violence and abuses linked to witchcraft beliefs. At least the school authorities would use the opportunity to reflect and explore measures to avoid such incidents in the future. 

But all efforts to stem accusations and related violence would amount to nothing if authorities do not introduce the subject of critical thinking or philosophy for children in schools. Witch persecution is a mindset issue. Witchcraft fears are rooted in dogma and blind faith, in irrational and superstitious cosmologies. The recent incident is not isolated. Accusations and attacks related to witchcraft anxieties are rampant in schools across Malawi. 

Witchcraft accusations signify an educational failure, an indictment on the school system. Students and young people often constitute the mob. They accuse and engage in arson and attack, delivering jungle justice to the supposed witch. An educational measure that reorients children and youths has become a necessity. Promotion of critical thinking and inquiry-based learning will address this menace in schools. Educational authorities should encourage the inculcation of critical thinking skills in primary and secondary schools. They should get children to think philosophically and independently. 

From an early age, children should be taught to ask questions, interrogate claims, and seek evidence. In primary and secondary schools, pupils should learn to demand proof and spot errors and fallacies in reasoning. Inquiry-based learning will help counteract the dogmatization and indoctrination that motivate students to accuse and subsequently attack their teachers. 

If the pupils at Mpamba Primary School had been exposed to inquiry based learning; if they thought critically and philosophically, they would not have been swayed by superstitious rumours. They would not have attacked their teacher or burnt the property. The students would have asked questions and demanded evidence for the claims. The claim of ‘some bloodied fork’ or some occult ‘snake’ or ‘moving coffin’ would not have motivated them to perpetrate violent actions. 

To avoid recurrence of these violent attacks, authorities in Malawi should facilitate the teaching of critical thinking and philosophy for children in schools.

Leo Igwe, who directs Advocacy for Alleged Witches, sent in this piece from Wurzburg, Germany

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Leo Igwe

Leo Igwe (born July 26, 1970) is a Nigerian human rights advocate and humanist. Igwe is a former Western and Southern African representative of the International Humanist and Ethical Union, and has specialized in campaigning against and documenting the impacts of child witchcraft accusations. He holds a Ph.D from the Bayreuth International School of African Studies at the University of Bayreuth in Germany, having earned a graduate degree in Philosophy from the University of Calabar in Nigeria. Igwe’s human rights advocacy has brought him into conflict with high-profile witchcraft believers, such as Liberty Foundation Gospel Ministries, because of his criticism of what he describes as their role in the violence and child abandonment that sometimes result from accusations of witchcraft. His human rights fieldwork has led to his arrest on several occasions in Nigeria. Igwe has held leadership roles in the Nigerian Humanist Movement, Atheist Alliance International, and the Center For Inquiry—Nigeria. In 2012, Igwe was appointed as a Research Fellow of the James Randi Educational Foundation, where he continues working toward the goal of responding to what he sees as the deleterious effects of superstition, advancing skepticism throughout Africa and around the world. In 2014, Igwe was chosen as a laureate of the International Academy of Humanism and in 2017 received the Distinguished Services to Humanism Award from the International Humanist and Ethical Union. Igwe was raised in southeastern Nigeria, and describes his household as being strictly Catholic in the midst of a “highly superstitious community,” according to an interview in the Gold Coast Bulletin.[1] At age twelve, Igwe entered the seminary, beginning to study for the Catholic priesthood, but later was confused by conflicting beliefs between Christian theology and the beliefs in witches and wizards that are “entrenched in Nigerian society.”[1] After a period of research and internal conflict due to doubts about the “odd blend of tribalism and fundamentalist Christianity he believes is stunting African development,” a 24-year-old Igwe resigned from the seminary and relocated to Ibadan, Nigeria

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