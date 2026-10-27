Pope Leo XIV to visit South America

VATICAN CITY-(MaraviPost)-Pope Leo XIV is set to proceed with his planned South American tour in November after undergoing successful surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his right lung, with the Vatican confirming that his medical team has found no clinical reason to postpone the trip.

In a report by Gabriela Pomeroy published by the BBC, the Vatican says the 71-year-old pontiff will undertake the visit from November 6 to 17, 2026, travelling to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, where he is expected to visit 10 cities as part of his pastoral mission and engagement with Catholic communities.

The Pope underwent surgery in Rome on October 13 after doctors discovered a nodule in the lower part of his right lung, which he had publicly disclosed during his Sunday prayers on October 11.

He explained that the growth had been detected at an early stage and was well-contained, although doctors recommended its removal as a precautionary medical intervention.

Following the operation, Leo XIV was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on October 17, with his surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, describing his clinical condition as satisfactory and stating that there were no medical reasons preventing the planned international journey.

Medical tests reportedly showed that the cancer was localised, while the Pope has been gradually resuming his official duties under medical guidance.

The tour will begin in Uruguay, with planned visits to the capital, Montevideo, and other important locations, before the Pope travels to Argentina from November 11 to 17, including Buenos Aires.

The journey will then focus on Peru, where Catholic communities are expected to welcome the pontiff during visits to Lima, Chiclayo, Cuzco and Pucallpa.

Peru holds particular significance for Leo XIV because he spent many years serving as a missionary there after being sent by the Catholic Church in 1985.

His pastoral work took him to communities in Chulucanas and Trujillo, while his long-standing connections with Chiclayo and Peruvian citizenship have strengthened his personal ties to the country.

According to Vatican information cited in the report, the programme in Peru will include engagement with young people, women involved in community kitchens and members of Indigenous communities.

The visit is therefore expected to combine religious activities with opportunities to meet communities facing social and economic challenges, reflecting the Pope’s longstanding pastoral connections to the region.

Although the Vatican has confirmed that the South American tour will proceed, the Pope is continuing to adjust his daily schedule in consultation with his doctors to support his recovery.

A planned visit to Assisi on October 27 was cancelled on medical advice, demonstrating that the pontiff’s commitments remain subject to his health needs as he resumes his responsibilities following surgery.