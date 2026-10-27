Netanyahu’s political future hangs in the balance as Israel votes

TEL AVIV-(Maravi Post)-Israel has entered a decisive political moment as voters cast their ballots in an election that could determine the future of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reshape the country’s domestic policies and influence its increasingly strained relations with the international community.

In an analysis published by CNN and written by Tal Shalev, the election is presented as a critical test of Netanyahu’s leadership following the Hamas-led attack of 7 October 2023, the subsequent wars involving Gaza, Lebanon and Iran, and mounting concerns over national security, political accountability and Israel’s diplomatic isolation.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister, is seeking to retain power after leading a government heavily dependent on far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties, whose influence has pushed the country towards more conservative religious and nationalist policies while fuelling protests over judicial reforms and concerns about the concentration of executive power.

His main challenger, Gadi Eisenkot, a former military chief of staff leading the centrist Yashar party, has emerged as a serious contender, with opinion polls suggesting a competitive race; however, Israel’s proportional representation system means that the largest party does not automatically form the government, as a coalition must secure at least 61 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The election outcome could therefore depend on smaller parties, voter turnout and negotiations among political blocs, with projections indicating that neither Netanyahu’s alliance nor the fragmented opposition is assured of a parliamentary majority, raising the possibility of prolonged coalition talks, a minority government or another election.

Economic pressures have also become a significant campaign issue, particularly the rising cost of living and housing, while voters remain divided over military service exemptions for ultra-Orthodox men, the handling of the October 2023 security failures and the government’s response to the wars that have placed considerable demands on Israeli soldiers and reservists.

The result carries major implications for Palestinians, as Netanyahu’s far-right partners have supported settlement expansion, tougher measures against Palestinian prisoners and policies.

Critics say threaten the Palestinian Authority’s survival; although an opposition-led government could adopt a different tone and respond more firmly to settler violence, its leading figures are not expected to make a fundamental shift on Palestinian statehood or core security policy.

Beyond the region, the election could shape Israel’s relationship with the United States, European governments and other international partners, amid growing criticism over the Gaza war, settlement policies and allegations of international law violations; a Netanyahu victory could deepen diplomatic pressure, while a change of government might offer some opportunity to ease tensions without automatically reversing Israel’s broader security and foreign policy direction.

Ultimately, the election is about more than Netanyahu’s political survival, as Israelis face a choice over national leadership, accountability, military obligations, economic security and the country’s place in the world, with the final political outcome likely to depend as much on coalition negotiations as on the ballots cast.