Malawi Scorchers star Temwa Chawinga finishes 10th in Women’s Ballon d’Or

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-Malawi national women’s football team striker Temwa Chawinga has finished 10th in the 2026 Women’s Ballon d’Or rankings, while Spain’s Alexia Putellas has won the prestigious award.

The final rankings were announced during the Ballon d’Or ceremony held in London, England, on Monday, October 26, 2026, according to the official Sky Facebook page.

Chawinga, who plays for Kansas City Current in the United States National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), secured a place among the world’s top 10 female footballers, marking a significant achievement for Malawi.

The Scorchers forward was the only African player among the 10 leading contenders for the women’s award, highlighting her growing reputation on the international stage.

However, Chawinga missed out on the top prize as Putellas claimed the Women’s Ballon d’Or, adding to the awards she won in 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s Barbra Banda finished 18th in the rankings, placing her among the 30 players recognised in this year’s Women’s Ballon d’Or standings.

In the men’s category, England captain and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane won the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

The ceremony marked 70 years since the Ballon d’Or was established in 1956, celebrating outstanding individual performances in football.

Chawinga’s top-10 finish represents a major milestone for Malawian football and further strengthens the country’s profile in women’s football globally.