HRCC calls for probe into disputed court order amid forgery allegations

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has asked the Inspector General (IG) of Police to launch an urgent investigation into a disputed court document purportedly authorising nationwide demonstrations over fuel scarcity.

In a letter dated October 26, 2026, HRCC Board Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba said the document allegedly contains false information and a potentially forged signature, despite bearing what the committee describes as apparently genuine court seals and stamps.

The disputed document reportedly bears the signature of Assistant Registrar Brian Sambo, who is now serving as Chief Resident Magistrate in Kasungu.

HRCC has called for verification of the circumstances surrounding the document’s purported issuance, including whether it was lawfully authorised by the relevant court.

However, Sambo’s current position does not, by itself, establish that the signature is forged or that the document is inauthentic.

The committee says the allegations raise serious concerns about the security of judicial materials and the integrity of court processes.

It wants police to establish how the document was produced, signed, stamped and circulated.

HRCC has called for forensic examination of the document, verification with the High Court Registry and investigations into possible unauthorised access to court seals, stamps and records.

It has also urged authorities to identify and take appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible for wrongdoing.

The committee has further asked the Judiciary, the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Attorney General to support the investigation and strengthen safeguards against the misuse of official judicial materials.

It has requested a progress update within 14 days of receipt of the complaint, subject to legitimate investigative confidentiality.

HRCC has called for an impartial, evidence-based investigation to establish the document’s authenticity and whether it was lawfully issued, stressing that anyone found responsible should be held accountable in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Malawi authorities are yet to act on matter.