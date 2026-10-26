Justice for the wicked! Malawi Court finds eight MCP Panga-wielding thugs with case to answer

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-A Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has ruled that eight suspects associated with Malawi Congress Party (MCP) known as panga-wielding thugs (Azikwanje) have a case to answer over the assault of Monica Mkandawire and other people who were taking part in demonstrations at Botanic in Lilongwe on March 9, 2025.

The eight suspects are facing charges of assaulting the victims.

Senior Resident Magistrate Austin Banda made the ruling on Monday, October 26, 2026 in the capital Lilongwe after hearing testimony from 10 witnesses presented by the prosecution.

The court has therefore adjourned the case to December 7, 2026, when the suspects are expected to present their defence witnesses.

The accused are Eric Phakamisa, Bruno Makina, Davie Malamulo, Lafred Dala Kadula, Lameck Mkasa, Hayward Kadango, Lesta Kanjunga and Issa Saidi.

The ruling marks a significant development in the case, as the accused were untouchables and protected by powerful MCP politicians during the MCP regime.