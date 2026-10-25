State capture! Malawi Govt caught protecting convicted wildlife trafficking kingpin Lin Yunhua from deportation

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s justice system is under heavy scrutiny as convicted wildlife trafficking kingpin Lin Yunhua, who was supposed to be deported to China after serving his sentence, remains in the country and is reportedly conducting his normal business.

Lin Yunhua, believed to be the head of the notorious Lin-Zhang gang, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in 2021 for dealing in rhino horn, possession of rhino horn and money laundering. The court ordered that he will be deported back to China on completion of the jail term.

He served only four years after receiving a presidential pardon under former President Lazarus Chakwera, a decision that triggered widespread criticism from conservation groups.

Shortly after his release, he was re-arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on fresh corruption charges for allegedly offering K30 million and promising to build a house for a senior prison officer to influence his trial.

Despite courts repeatedly declaring him a flight risk and denying him bail, questions mounted over an alleged plan to secretly release and deport him before the conclusion of his corruption trial.

In a dramatic turnaround, on 23 September 2026, the High Court Financial Crimes Division ordered his immediate release after the Director of Public Prosecutions, Fostino Maele, filed a Certificate of Discontinuance.

This came just days after Justice Redson Kapindu had dismissed his bail and said he must remain in custody.

Till today, Lin Yunhua has not been deported to China as originally ordered by the court, and sources in Lilongwe say he is back to his normal business activities, raising serious questions of selective justice and whether the State is protecting a convicted foreign national over Malawi’s own wildlife and anti-corruption laws.

Allegations of Protection Through Bribery

Sources close to the investigation and governance activists in Lilongwe have alleged that some senior Government officials may be shielding Lin Yunhua.

According to these unconfirmed allegations, the convicted trafficker is reportedly using bribery to frustrate his deportation and to ensure his corruption case was discontinued.

“What we are seeing is a pattern where money is exchanging hands. How can a court declare someone a flight risk, then the DPP discontinues the case a few days later and the man is walking free doing business? Someone powerful is protecting him,” one anti-corruption activist alleged on condition of anonymity.

Ministry of Justice, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) office have been doding this publication on the matter.

Deputy DPP Brenda Vokhiwa refused to comment but referred us to Ministry of Justice Publicist Frank Namangale whom till as we went to press he has failed to offer tangible information about Lin’s whereabouts after released from jail.

The sources claim that failure to deport Lin Yunhua despite a clear court order fuels suspicion of high-level corruption and interference in the justice system.

Commenting on the handling of high-profile cases, governance and economic consultant Ceaser Kondowe has consistently warned that justice must be allowed to take its full course.

Kondowe previously urged political actors to desist from commenting on matters that are still in court and to allow “the justice processes be completed.”

In the Lin Yunhua case, activists say that principle means the Ministry of Justice must follow all legal processes to their logical conclusion, including enforcing the original deportation order and ensuring the corruption case is not quietly abandoned.

Conservation activists have already warned that abandoning such high-profile cases will damage Malawi’s international reputation for tackling wildlife crime.