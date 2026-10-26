MaBLEM demands answers from CR20 on stalled MK48.7 bilion’s Marka–Bangula railway project

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi CSO Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) has demanded a full financial account and explanation from China Railway No. 20 Engineering Group (CR20) over the stalled Marka–Bangula Railway Project, reportedly awarded at K48.7 billion in 2021.

According to a letter The Maravi Post has seen, MaBLEM, through its Chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba and National Coordinator Fryson Chodzi, has given CR20 14 calendar days from receipt of the letter to explain how the project has been implemented, how much money has been spent and why construction has stalled.

The movement says the prolonged inactivity of the railway project, coupled with what it describes as inadequate public communication, raises serious questions about contract performance, financial management and accountability for public resources.

MaBLEM wants CR20 to disclose the total amount received from the Malawi Government or other financing institutions, the expenditure incurred so far, the funds remaining unspent and the value of construction works completed against the reported contract sum.

It has also demanded supporting documents, including payment records, expenditure statements, progress reports, completion certificates and financial reconciliations, to establish whether the money committed to the project has translated into tangible infrastructure.

On the project’s implementation timeline, MaBLEM wants CR20 to provide the original contract signing date, the commencement and expected completion dates, the construction milestones and the percentage of work completed before the project stalled and as of the company’s response.

The movement is further seeking a detailed explanation of the circumstances behind the stoppage including whether delayed payments, contractual disputes, technical challenges, logistical problems or other factors contributed to the project’s apparent suspension.

It has emphasised that it is not presuming CR20 bears sole responsibility for the delays, but wants the company to identify the circumstances involved and provide documentary evidence to establish the facts.

MaBLEM has also asked CR20 to explain the status of machinery, equipment, construction materials and other assets purchased or deployed using project funds, alongside details of payments to subcontractors and suppliers.

The movement says the railway project has significant economic potential including reducing transportation costs, improving the movement of agricultural produce and other goods, strengthening trade and logistics, and supporting communities along the intended railway corridor.

However, MaBLEM argues that the public deserves clear information on what has been achieved, what remains outstanding and when the project could realistically be completed.

The organisation has warned that failure to provide a satisfactory and documented response within the stipulated 14-day period could prompt it to consider legal proceedings and referrals to relevant public procurement, audit, law-enforcement and anti-corruption authorities.

It has also indicated that it may mobilise civil society organisations, professional bodies and other stakeholders to pursue lawful accountability measures, depending on the evidence and applicable law.

MaBLEM has clarified that its demand does not constitute an allegation that funds have been misappropriated or that CR20 has committed an offence, saying its objective is to establish the facts and ensure accountability through lawful processes.

The movement is urging CR20 to use the opportunity to demonstrate transparency by providing a comprehensive explanation of the project’s financial, contractual and operational status, as questions continue to surround the reported K48.7 billion public infrastructure commitment.

Meanwhile, ministry of transport is yet to comment on the matter.