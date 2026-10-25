“Seal your mouth, Malawians voted us. APM is in control”-Namalomba dares Kunkuyu, Kabwila

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-In a scathing and contemptuous response, Minister of Information and government spokesperson Shadric Namalomba has fired back at the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), telling its officials to “seal their mouths” and reminding them that Malawians voted for the governing party, not the opposition.

Reacting to the explosive press briefing held earlier today by MCP Director of Campaign Moses Kunkuyu and Spokesperson Jessie Kabwila, Namalomba dismissed assertions that there is a power vacuum in the country, insisting that a state president is always in charge at any time, anywhere.

“A state president is always in charge at any time, anywhere,” Namalomba said, brushing aside concerns about President Peter Mutharika’s prolonged absence from the country.

The minister, however, refused to provide any detail about the presidential visit, stating flatly that “a private trip is private.”

On the crippling challenges Malawians are facing such as fuel shortages that have lasted a month, daily blackouts, skyrocketing prices of basic commodities, doubled transport costs, and a forex crisis that is strangling businesses, Namalomba launched a blistering counter-attack, saying it is surprising that MCP wants the government to address Malawians on these challenges which he claims were created by the same opposition political party.

“That is why Malawians voted us into government, not them,” Namalomba said, his words dripping with contempt. “May I request them to seal their mouths as we address the problems they miserably created and failed to solve.”

The minister’s response came after Kunkuyu and Kabwila held a fiery media briefing in Lilongwe, where they demanded that the government address Malawians on measures being taken to address the challenges as well as matters surrounding the presidential visit.

Kunkuyu had challenged Vice-President Jane Ansah to “wake up” and exercise her constitutional responsibilities, quoting Mark 4:38 from the Bible where Jesus’ disciples woke him during a storm and asked, “Teacher, don’t you care if we drown?” to capture the frustration of Malawians who are drowning in economic misery while their leaders remain silent.

Kunkuyu also questioned the lack of information about Mutharika’s whereabouts and activities during what has been described as a private trip to South Africa.

“The President went on a private trip. A private trip could mean that Mutharika has gone shopping, watching animals or swimming,” Kunkuyu had said. “You could even meet him in India enjoying himself.”

But Namalomba’s response was swift and dismissive.

The minister’s message was clear: the opposition has no right to demand answers, the President is in control, and MCP should keep quiet while the government cleans up the mess he claims they created.

The exchange has exposed the deepening chasm between the government and the opposition at a time when Malawians are crying out for leadership, answers, and relief from a devastating economic crisis that has brought the country to its knees.