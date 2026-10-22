MCP demands clarity on Mutharika’s absence

LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has called for greater transparency over President Peter Mutharika’s absence from the country, with party Publicist Jessie Kabwila and Moses Kunkuyu questioning whether the Head of State could be unwell and accusing those left in government of engaging in serious corruption.

Kunkuyu told the news conference on Thursday, October 22 in the capital Lilongwe that the opposition did not know whether Mutharika was experiencing health problems, arguing that the government should clarify the circumstances surrounding his absence instead of leaving Malawians to speculate.

Kunkuyu acknowledged that illness could affect anyone, including the President, and said the situation would be understandable if Mutharika were unwell, while insisting that the public deserved clear information rather than uncertainty.

However, he also accused officials remaining in government of engaging in widespread theft, alleging that the President’s absence had left them operating without adequate oversight; these accusations have not been independently established.

The MCP’s remarks have added to the debate over presidential accountability, public communication and the continuity of executive responsibilities during the Head of State’s absence, while highlighting the importance of an official explanation based on verifiable facts.