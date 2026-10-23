NAP rebukes MCP’s calls for Veep Ansah speak amid Mutharika’s absence

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Nation Advocacy Platform (NAP) has rebuked opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) for calling Veep Jane Ansah to address the nation amid President Peter Mutharika’s absence.

NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe told The Maravi in an interview on Friday afternoon, October 23, 2026 that the “call by MCP for Vice-President Jane Ansah to address the nation, although constitutionally permissible, is unnecessary and potentially misleading”.

Kondowe observes, “The President’s private travel does not create a leadership vacuum, constitute a failure to discharge his constitutional responsibilities or automatically transfer presidential powers to the Vice-President.

“Section 79 of the Constitution defines the Vice-President’s mandate, while Section 92(3) provides for her role in presiding over Cabinet meetings during the President’s temporary absence. Neither provision suggests that the President’s travel necessarily requires the Vice-President to address the nation”.

Kondowe adds, “Government is an institution, not merely the physical presence of the President. Its responsibility to provide leadership, coordinate public affairs and communicate with citizens continues regardless of his location.

“The Presidency remains capable of addressing national concerns through established institutional arrangements”.

Kondowe, a practing lawyer: condemns MCP calls

NAP rebukes MCP, “The opposition MCP’s call risks creating an unwarranted perception of a constitutional or leadership vacuum where none has been demonstrated.

“The focus should be on the Government’s effectiveness in addressing citizens’ concerns, not on manufacturing a leadership crisis from the President’s temporary absence”.

Kondowe, a practing lawyer is reacting to MCP press briefing’s held on Thursday in Lilongwe that among others demanded details accounts of Mutharika’s absence.

Mutharika left Malawi on his fifth private trip to South Africa since October 6, 2026.