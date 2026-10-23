MCP risks 2030 elections ban

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) riks a ban from participating in the 2030 general elections following the evidence that is coming from the Chikangawa plane crash inquiry which is implicating the party.

So far, evidence gathered especially from eye witnesses, implicates MCP and its leadership as having plotted the plane crash on June 10, 2024 which killed vice president Saulos Chilima and eight others including former First Lady Patricia Dzimbiri.

Experts and those in government have said MCP will have to be de-registered as a political party once the final report confirms

most of the evidence coming especially from eye witnesses.

The experts argue that once de-registered, it would be difficult for MCP to register again and participate in the 2030 elections.

“That would be one verdict for the party once established that they killed Chilima and his team,” one epert said adding that a killer party would not be allowed to operate as a party.

The evidence from most of the eye witnesses, revealed a planned scheme to down the plane and kill Chilima and his entourage.

One eye witness said she was met with soldiers in the forest as she collected firewood and later heard gunshots after the plane crashed.

It has also been revealed that downing the plane on Nthungwa hill was a calculated move because Nthungwa hill has what is called Distance Measuring Equipment- where air crafts can be downed

Meanwhile, Parliament has announced that the next phase of the inquiry resumes from October 26 to 30 in Mzuzu and 2nd to 6th November, 2026 in Lilongwe.