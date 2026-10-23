Harare year-old boy dies after wearing plastic bag on head

Harare Horror: 1-Year-Old Suffocates to Death After Wearing Plastic Bag on Head

By Lovemore Lubinda

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported a tragic incident in which a one-year-old boy died from suffocation after covering his head with a plastic bread wrapper on 21 October 2026 at a house in Kuwadzana Phase 3, Harare.

Police said the toddler was at home when he reportedly picked up the plastic wrapper and placed it over his head, leading to suffocation. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said investigations are ongoing and urged parents and guardians to exercise extreme caution.

The incident has renewed focus on home safety risks for young children, particularly those under five years old.

In recent years, Zimbabwean police and local media have reported a pattern of fatal accidents involving toddlers and young children in domestic settings.

Common incidents include drowning in wells and buckets, where uncovered wells, shallow pits and water storage containers in both rural and urban homes have claimed the lives of toddlers who wander unsupervised. ZRP has repeatedly warned households to cover wells, boreholes and pits and to keep water buckets out of reach of children.

Several cases have also been reported where children playing or sleeping behind parked vehicles have been run over in driveways and yards, which police attribute to blind spots and failure to check surroundings before reversing vehicles.

Incidents involving electrocution from exposed live wires, illegal electrical connections, and children inserting metal objects into sockets have been recorded, with the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZETDC) and police urging proper insulation of wiring and safe use of extension cables.

Other fatal domestic accidents involve burns and paraffin ingestion from open fires, boiling water, and ingestion of paraffin stored in soft drink bottles, as well as falls and suffocation from plastic bags, grain sacks and blankets and falls into disused pits.

Child welfare experts say most of these deaths are preventable and linked to lack of adult supervision, unsafe storage of hazardous materials, and homes that are not child-proofed.

ZRP appealed to parents and guardians to keep plastic bags, wrappers and small objects away from children, to cover all water sources, secure electrical installations, and never leave toddlers unattended at home or near vehicles.

The body of the child was taken to a local hospital for post-mortem examination as part of routine procedure.