Zimbabwean man kills 8-year-old nephew after failing to grasp homework

HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Police in Zimbabwe have arrested a 22-year-old man accused of beating his 8-year-old nephew to death with a stick after the child struggled to understand homework.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Siakobvu said Milder Madyembeu, 22, was arrested in connection with a murder that occurred at Siachitondo Village, Kauzhumba, on 21 October 2026.

According to police, Madyembeu was helping his nephew, Nico Mujoni, 8, with a homework study session when he became angry that the child had failed to master the concepts he was teaching.

He allegedly assaulted the boy with a mopane stick, inflicting severe injuries. The child later succumbed to the injuries.

Police said the suspect is in custody and investigations are ongoing. He is expected to appear in court to face a murder charge.

The case has sparked outrage in Zimbabwe over corporal punishment and violence against children during home learning.

Police have urged guardians and parents to use non-violent methods of discipline and to seek assistance when children face learning difficulties, rather than resorting to violence.

In other news, police in Zimbabwe are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that left two pedestrians dead in Mutare.

ZRP said the accident occurred on 23 October at around 03:00 hours along the Christmas Pass-Shamu Road in Mutare.

According to police, two pedestrians died on the spot after being hit by a motorist who failed to stop after the accident.

The driver fled the scene and remains at large.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information about the vehicle or driver involved to report at any nearest police station.

The ZRP has urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads, especially at night, and reminded drivers of their legal obligation to stop and render assistance after an accident.