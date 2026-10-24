Saturday, 24 Oct 2026

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Blantyre mayor Osman declares war on substandard buildings

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Maravi Post Reporter

BLANTYRE-(Maravi Post)-Blantyre Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman has warned that buildings that fail to meet the city’s standards face demolition as authorities move to improve the commercial capital’s appearance.

Osman issued the warning after participating in a march marking Blantyre’s 150th anniversary on Saturday.

He said the city could no longer tolerate outdated buildings that undermine its vision of modern urban development.

Osman stressed that the drive to transform Blantyre would continue despite potential obstacles, insisting that the city deserved better buildings and improved infrastructure.

“We are not bound to the Red Star campaign; we are going to have better buildings in the city regardless of any setbacks,” Osman said.

Minister of Local Government Dr Ben Phiri reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing attractive, well-planned cities that reflect modern urban standards.

The mayor’s warning places renewed attention on building safety, compliance with planning regulations and the enforcement of municipal development standards.

The effectiveness of the initiative will depend on consistent enforcement, transparent procedures and ensuring that any demolition action follows the applicable laws and regulations.

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Maravi Post Reporter

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