Pressure mounts on Blantyre Mayor Jomo’s arrest

By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Controversial lawyer Alexious Kamangira has called for the arrest of Blantyre City Mayor Isaac Jomo Osman following a video circulating on social media showing the Mayor allegedly slapping a Indian man at a fuel station in Blantyre.

Kamangira made the call in a post on his official Facebook page, where he condemned mob justice and urged Inspector General of Police Richard Luhanga to take action.

“Mob justice is unacceptable. Jomo must be arrested,” Kamangira said, arguing that no one is justified in taking the law into their own hands.

The call comes as the video continues to attract debate on social media, with differing views emerging over what led to the confrontation at the fuel station.

However, human rights advocate and good governance activist Edward Kambanje has defended the Mayor’s conduct, saying he saw nothing wrong with what Osman did based on information he obtained from people who witnessed the incident.

Kambanje said the Mayor was reportedly trying to ensure that motorists followed the queue and maintained order at the fuel station.

He said the situation allegedly escalated after the Indian national moved to the front of the queue, resulting in a confrontation with the Mayor.

Kambanje stressed that everyone, regardless of nationality or background, should respect rules and order when accessing public services.

He further appealed to members of the Indian community and all other citizens to follow established procedures and avoid conduct that could lead to unnecessary confrontations.

Kambanje also commended Osman for what he described as his commitment to serving people regardless of their appearance or circumstances.

He has meanwhile urged Malawians to avoid sharing false information intended to damage other people’s reputations.

The contrasting views have sparked further debate over the incident, with some calling for police action while others maintain that the Mayor was attempting to enforce order at the fuel station.

Kambanje has urged Malawians to promote unity and love for the country, saying peace and cooperation are important for national development and economic progress.